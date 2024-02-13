A video posted online shows a man filming outside the office building near the city's waterfront before becoming involved in an exchange of words with the officer.

It then appears that the security guard - an employee of facilities management company Mitie - lunges at the man and the camera footage becomes unsteady.

In the background of the scene, the motto of Social Security Scotland - Dignity, Fairness, Respect - is hanging on the wall.

A spokesperson for Social Security Scotland said: "We were very concerned about the incident that took place at our Dundee Head Office.

"We are committed to ensuring the public and our colleagues are safe when visiting our buildings."

The spokesperson said the incident was reported to Police Scotland at the time and added that an internal investigation is underway.

Mitie added that it began a "robust" investigation on the same day the incident was reported, which included suspending the officer involved while the investigation continues.

The Social Security Scotland spokesperson said: "Our security contract is supplied by a Scottish Government contracted service provider and we have reminded them of our values and the behaviour we expect to see from all colleagues in our buildings.

"A security guard has been suspended from duty by his employer pending a full investigation into the incident which is ongoing."

The benefits quango was set up in 2018 and aimed to manage the distribution of benefits in Scotland with an ethos distinct from that of the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Social Security Scotland's motto is: "Putting dignity, fairness and respect at the heart of everything we do, at Social Security Scotland everyone is welcomed and treated equally".

Last year it was revealed that the agency had changed its stationery as part of its stated aim to "ensure people in Scotland have a positive experience of social security".

After surveying people who use the benefits system it was found that brown envelopes triggered feelings of stress and so Social Security Scotland switched to white.

A spokesperson for Mitie added: "We have strict professional standards in place which we expect our colleagues to follow at all times.

"Any alleged failure by a colleague to act in accordance with those professional standards is taken very seriously and will be fully investigated, with disciplinary action taken where appropriate."