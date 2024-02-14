Sandra Downie, manager at the rehoming centre, said: “All dogs want to love and be loved, and it can be hard to see our amazingly loveable dogs spend so long in our care without much interest.

"Seeing how they behave and react within a home environment is so important when helping us find the right home for every dog.

"We couldn’t achieve all that we do without our fantastic foster carers, staff and volunteers who open their homes and hearts to our dogs and it’s the perfect time to share the stories of our six stunners each waiting to find true love.”

Captain

Captain is a loving and affectionate Staffy cross at Dogs Trust Glasgow (Image: Dogs Trust)

Affectionally known as "captain cuddles" by rescue staff, Captain is a 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who has been at the Dogs Trust since December 2021.

He is described as a "very loving and affectionate boy" who is known for giving kisses to his canine carers and snuggling on the sofa.

Volunteer Nicola, who spent time getting to know him at home, said: “Captain is a massive snuggle bug who loves attention and back scratches. When Captain and I were first introduced he was a little shy but now we are the best of friends.

"He visits often and is loving his home from home. He’s most happy with a cuddly toy and he loves his treats. He is a perfect house guest, and he really deserves to meet his special someone this Valentines’.”

Duke

Duke is a wonderful Dobermann at Dogs Trust in Glasgow (Image: Dogs Trust)

Duke the Dobermann is described as a "dashing boy" who has "both good looks and charm" and loves playing fetch with a tennis ball.

The nine-year-old arrived at Dogs Trust on Valentine's Day in 2023 and is still awaiting his "soul mate".

Foster carer John who has had him to stay in his house said: “Duke was a joy to have at home. He was very affectionate enjoying a cuddle and he liked to follow me around and yet he never set foot upstairs.

"He was housetrained and he settled so well, sleeping like a baby at night. He will be a wonderful companion for someone who wants a loyal, best friend.”

Jack

Jack the Staffordshire Bull Terrier adores lounging on his armchair at Dogs Trust in Glasgow (Image: Dogs Trust)

Jack is described as a "super smart boy" who is renowned for always putting a smile on the face of his canine carers.

The 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been at the Dogs Trust since April 2021, where he loves having an armchair in his kennel.

He has an "amazing relationship" with his rehabilitation trainer Greg, who said: “It wasn’t a great surprise to learn Jack loves sofa surfing. He also loves looking out the window, watching the world go by.

"One thing he isn’t so keen on is the rain so he will very happily sit at the back door and watch the rain rather than go out in it. He is so well behaved at home, is house-trained and is a fabulous, best pal. You would never be short of company on the sofa with Jack about.”

Jupiter

Jupiter the Dobermann has boundless love to give (Image: Dogs Trust)

Jupiter is a five-year-old Dobermann cross who is described as an "affectionate and fun-loving young lad".

Nicknamed 'Super Jupiter', this dog is said to have boundless love to give. He adores company and playing with tennis balls.

Dogs Trust Glasgow's media co-ordinator Claire had him over to visit and said: “Jupiter is a delight to have at home. I would describe him as a Velcro boy as he doesn’t leave your side.

"He loves snuggles on the sofa, thinks a digestive biscuit is a real treat and is fully house trained. He is so easy to live with so is going to make someone so happy when he meets his one true love.”

Rania

Rania is a loving and loyal crossbreed at Dogs Trust Glasgow (Image: Dogs Trust)

Rania is described as a "gorgeous girl" who is loving and loyal. The six-year-old crossbreed can be shy on first meeting, and prefers to take her time to get to know people.

She has enjoyed spending time with the training team and learns quickly, rescuers said.

Rehabilitation trainer Rachael said: “Rania was easier to live with than my own dog. She was unsure of the laminate flooring however she was fully house-trained and was such a snuggly, affectionate girl.

"This special girl is so ready to live in a home once she finds her Valentine.”

Sebastian

Sebastian the lurcher arrived at the Dogs Trust shelter in Glasgow on Valentine's Day last year (Image: Dogs Trust)

Sebastian is described as a "handsome boy" who is "bouncy, loving, and loyal".

The eight-year-old Lurcher came into Dogs Trust care on Valentines Day 2023 and has been searching for love ever since.

Sebastian loves a squeaky toy, and his idea of fun is running around with one off lead in a safe and secure space.

Rehabilitation Trainer Chloe said: “I’ve loved spending precious time with Sebastian away from the centre and it was clear from his behaviour that he has lived in a home before.

"He is house-trained and is a smashing sofa buddy. He was such a happy boy when at home and after a year at the centre, we hope this Valentine’s Day is his last in our care. He is a dream dog.”