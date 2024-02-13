A Glasgow restaurant and bar has closed after more than 13 years of trading in the city centre.
For over a decade, Viva Brazil on Bothwell Street has specialised in serving authentic Brazilian BBQ dishes and is known for a concept which offers diners an 'unlimited supply' of meats carved tableside.
With reports of the space being emptied this month, a statement addressed to 'customers and friends' has now appeared in the venue's window, stating that the restaurant had 'no other option' but to close on Wednesday, February 7.
It read: "It has been a difficult decision to make and due to factors out of our control we sadly have no other option.
"We have enjoyed bringing the flavours of Brazil to Glasgow for over 13 years.
"We will take some amazing memories with us of this fantastic city and would like to thank you all for making it so special.
"Thank you once again to everyone who supported us over the yeas, we wish you farewell and goodbye for now."
Viva Brazil went on to confirm that it's Cardiff and Liverpool branches will remain open.
This is the latest in a series of high profile restaurant closures across Scotland which have in the past two months alone included Scamp in Glasgow city centre, Taxidi Greek Bistro in Edinburgh and Greens at Gretna.
