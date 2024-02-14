The unwavering optimism of Britain's business community has been dramatically showcased with an impressive 900,000 companies coming into existence just last year.
This number isn't merely a testament to entrepreneurial spirit, it marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of diversity and equality within the corporate world. Among these new enterprises, 164,000 have been led by either sole female directors or all-female teams, signalling a progressive stride toward a more inclusive business environment.
Moreover, small businesses are the critical lifeblood of the nation's economy, accounting for a substantial 60% of employment and nearly half of the turnover within the private sector.
When examining regional data, Northern Ireland leads with an astonishing 59.3% increase in new company registrations year-on-year, leaving London (20.4%) and Scotland (11.6%) trailing yet contributing significantly.
In the realm of employment, January typically sees a seasonal surge in job advertisements. Scotland, for instance, experienced a 25% jump between December and January.
Despite this uptick, a year-over-year comparison reveals a 25% downturn, indicative of a broader cooling in the job market. The impact varies across sectors, with IT witnessing a mere 6% reduction compared to manufacturing's stark 25% drop.
These findings are reflected in the latest jobs survey which show that hiring demand is continuing to cool at the start of 2024 compared with last year, even though the figures are still higher than the immediate pre-Covid period in the first quarter of 2020.
The recruitment sector has faced a downturn, with both permanent staff appointments and temporary billings taking a hit. This period marks the first decline in temp billings after a three-month growth streak. The tepid business climate coupled with an unclear future has dampened company recruitment drives and made job seekers cautious about switching jobs.
Permanent job openings have taken the brunt of the slowdown with the sharpest contraction since November 2020, barring the nursing, medical and care sector. The supply of permanent staff has also diminished, with candidate availability plunging to a low not seen since December 2022, as reported by recruitment consultancies across Scotland.
Interestingly, the national picture differs slightly, with the UK noting an eleventh consecutive month of growth in permanent staff supply, despite a slowdown in January.
From a broader perspective, there are some silver linings. The net employment balance - which measures the difference between employers expecting to increase staff levels in the next three months and those expecting to decrease staff levels - witnessed a dip from +26 to +22 this quarter but remains positive, especially in the private sector (+27).
Recruitment plans persist with two-thirds of employers poised to hire in the upcoming three months, particularly within the public (82%) and the voluntary (71%) sectors. In the first three months of 2024, 18% of employers are planning to make redundancies.
In summary, while the entrepreneurial flame burns bright with new company formations, especially those helmed by women, the employment sector faces a period of continued cooling off from the highs of 2021. This dichotomy paints a complex picture of the UK's business and employment landscape as it navigates through the uncertainties of 2024.
John Walls is head of data analysis at s1jobs.
