Its assessment of the outlook came as Tui reported its highest-ever revenues for the first quarter, rising by 15% to €4.3 billion, and a positive underlying profits for the first time. Tui booked earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of £6m for the period, an improvement of €159m on last time.

The company, which sells package holidays and operates planes and cruise ships, revealed that it had welcomed 3.5 million customers over the first quarter, 6% up on the same period last year, and reported an average load factor of 86% for its airline business, up 1%.

Tui said its hotels and resorts division improved on an already strong operational performance in the prior year, with EBIT rising to €90.7m from €71.6m, supported by higher occupancies and increased rates. Cruises benefited from a strong trading environment which, coupled with product quality, Tui said had driven an increase in occupancy at higher rates. EBIT for Cruises rose to €34.5m from €0.2m.

Tui added that its markets and airlines delivered a “significantly improved” underlying EBIT, narrowing its losses to €95.7m from €194.6m, with its central region posting a positive quarter for the first time. It said the division benefitted from stronger demand at increased prices, and highlighted positive booking momentum for both its winter 2023/23 and summer 2024 seasons on an expanded programme.

Average selling prices continue to hold up well, with Tui underlining strong demand and a willingness among consumers to spend on travel and holidays. It noted that hedging levels for the coming summer and winter seasons were in line with normal hedging policy.

Meanwhile, Tui shareholders will today vote on whether to discontinue its listing on the London Stock Exchange. It follows a recent suggestion from investors that it should give up its current dual listing and seek a simplified listing focused on Frankfurt in move that would simplify its structures, improve liquidity and provide “support for EU airline ownership”. The change would require a majority of votes at the firm's AGM in Hanover.

Tui said that in recent years most of the liquidity of the Tui share has shifted to London. Around 77% of share transactions are settled directly via its German share register.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlighted Tui’s resilience but also flagged some risks inherent to its model. She said: “TUI has reported record sales as resilient consumers take to the air. Cost of living pressures and economic uncertainty aren’t stopping us from making our sunny getaways. A lot of the operational work TUI has done means it’s in a better position to capture this demand. Efforts to expand higher-end offerings in its hotel portfolio is a shrewd move and could help it remain competitive if lower earners start to pull back on booking holidays.

“TUI operates a hefty cruise business too, and the cash flow dynamics of operating enormous ships makes it more exposed if and when holiday spending starts to wane. So while the group’s done pretty much everything it can within its control, there remains an element of uncertainty. Unlike airlines with short-haul focus, a lot of TUI’s routes fall into the more expensive medium-haul bucket, further increasing risk.

“There are questions swirling about TUI’s potential decision to drop its London listing. The added complexity and cost of maintaining dual listings since Brexit has seen others decide to go down a similar route. While it does little to change the business case, the optics for London are less than ideal.”

Tui chief executive Sebastien Ebel said: “We are on track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter. We have goals that we are consistently implementing.

“In a persistently challenging environment, people's high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the group. This reiterates our expectations for the year as a whole: we want to increase our revenue by at least 10% and our operating result by at least 25%.”

Shares in Tui closed down 0.17%, or 1p, at 578.5p.