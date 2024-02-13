Digital Documentation and Innovation trainee Yueqian Wang created the digital model as part of her training at HES, offering the public a new way to view and interact with the heritage body's collection.

The digital model of the mask was created through a process called photogrammetry, where hundreds of overlapping high-resolution photographs are taken around the object and then analysed by software to work out their relative position. These aligned photographs are then used to create an accurate photorealistic 3D model of the object with detailed editing work needed to ensure colours are true to the object, remove the noise on the mesh model, and apply an accurate texture to the digital rendering.

The Digital Documentation and Innovation team at HES works to digitally document in 3D the properties and objects in its collection and uses new technologies to widen access and help increase our understanding of the past.

Ms Wang said: "Creating this model was hugely interesting but also challenging because I had to find ways to work round the metallic reflections and shadows captured in the photography, and make sure I was happy at each stage with what the software generated.

"I’ve always been interested in sharing stories from history with a wider audience as well as the practical side of heritage conservation. Digital Innovation is a perfect approach to work in both areas – I can share stories of the heritage object with more people by creating digital models, as well as supporting conservation experts by collecting detailed 3D data sets.

"The traineeship has given me the chance to work on fascinating projects going on site visits across Scotland, seeing historic objects up close and learning how cutting-edge technology can be used in the heritage sector.”

Death masks are a mould taken of an individual’s face after death and have been made by different cultures across the world for thousands of years. Usually, masks would be created by taking a cast or impression of the deceased’s face which could then be used as a mould to create the final mask, often in wax or plaster.

The mask of Mary Queen of Scots in the HES Collection is a plaster cast taken from her tomb effigy in Westminster Abbey. The cast was reportedly once owned by Sir Walter Scott.

Mary was executed on 8th February 1587 by the orders of her cousin Queen Elizabeth I of England, who alleged Mary had plotted her assassination. Mary was originally buried in Peterborough Cathedral.

In 1603 Mary’s son succeeded Elizabeth I and unionised the crowns, becoming King James VI of Scotland and I of England and Ireland. He arranged for the re-burial of his mother in Westminster Abbey in September 1612. Her extravagant tomb was designed by Cornelius and William Cure, taking six years to complete.

The digital 3D model is available on Sketchfab