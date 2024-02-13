Scots now have the chance to come face-to-face with one of the most famous figures in Scottish history following the creation of a new digital 3D model of Mary Queen of Scots' death mask.
The model was released by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to mark the 437th anniversary of the monarch's execution at Fotheringhay Castle in 1587.
Digital Documentation and Innovation trainee Yueqian Wang created the digital model as part of her training at HES, offering the public a new way to view and interact with the heritage body's collection.
The digital model of the mask was created through a process called photogrammetry, where hundreds of overlapping high-resolution photographs are taken around the object and then analysed by software to work out their relative position. These aligned photographs are then used to create an accurate photorealistic 3D model of the object with detailed editing work needed to ensure colours are true to the object, remove the noise on the mesh model, and apply an accurate texture to the digital rendering.
READ MORE: Heritage site to be heated using energy from Clyde thanks to funding boost
The Digital Documentation and Innovation team at HES works to digitally document in 3D the properties and objects in its collection and uses new technologies to widen access and help increase our understanding of the past.
Ms Wang said: "Creating this model was hugely interesting but also challenging because I had to find ways to work round the metallic reflections and shadows captured in the photography, and make sure I was happy at each stage with what the software generated.
"I’ve always been interested in sharing stories from history with a wider audience as well as the practical side of heritage conservation. Digital Innovation is a perfect approach to work in both areas – I can share stories of the heritage object with more people by creating digital models, as well as supporting conservation experts by collecting detailed 3D data sets.
"The traineeship has given me the chance to work on fascinating projects going on site visits across Scotland, seeing historic objects up close and learning how cutting-edge technology can be used in the heritage sector.”
Mary Queen of Scots died #OTD in 1587. After her death, four death masks were made to preserve her features forever.— Historic Environment Scotland (@HistEnvScot) February 8, 2024
We’ve now released a digital 3D model of her effigy from our collection.
🎭 Come face-to-face with Mary, Queen of Scots, on #Sketchfab.👇https://t.co/KAklltqUyo
Death masks are a mould taken of an individual’s face after death and have been made by different cultures across the world for thousands of years. Usually, masks would be created by taking a cast or impression of the deceased’s face which could then be used as a mould to create the final mask, often in wax or plaster.
The mask of Mary Queen of Scots in the HES Collection is a plaster cast taken from her tomb effigy in Westminster Abbey. The cast was reportedly once owned by Sir Walter Scott.
Mary was executed on 8th February 1587 by the orders of her cousin Queen Elizabeth I of England, who alleged Mary had plotted her assassination. Mary was originally buried in Peterborough Cathedral.
In 1603 Mary’s son succeeded Elizabeth I and unionised the crowns, becoming King James VI of Scotland and I of England and Ireland. He arranged for the re-burial of his mother in Westminster Abbey in September 1612. Her extravagant tomb was designed by Cornelius and William Cure, taking six years to complete.
The digital 3D model is available on Sketchfab
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here