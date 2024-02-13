With each category voted for by the industry itself, the night's 10 big winners took home a neon pineapple trophy to mark their achievements.

Pictured: The winners of the Glasgow Bar Awards were announced at St Luke's (Image: Supplied)

Alex Riches, co-founder of Backs! Hospitality and operations manager of Saint Luke’s said: “What an incredible night.

"We welcomed over 300 of the city’s top hospitality industry, to raise a glass to all their achievements from the past year.

"2024 saw some of our toughest categories yet, with venues raising the bar across every aspect of the competition.

“A huge congrats to all our well deserved winners, finalists and venues - we hope the awards will encourage the public to get out and try somewhere new this year, support local bars and pubs, and potentially find their new favourite spot.”

The full list is of winners is as follow:

Pictured: Jack's Bar at the Dakota Hotel took home the award for Best Bar (Image: Supplied)

Best Bar sponsored by Mangrove:

Jack’s at the Dakota Hotel

"Considered the event’s top prize, the highly competitive Best Bar category saw Absent Ear and The Gate battle it out with the likes of Charlie Brown’s and The Rum Shack, with Jack’s Bar at the Dakota Hotel claiming the award."

Best Pub sponsored by Cutty Sark:

Redmond's of Dennistoun

"Best Pub went to Redmond’s of Dennistoun, with the neighbourhood favourite beating out competition from legendary spots like The Laurieston, The Pot Still and Ben Nevis."

Pictured: Tabac on Mitchell Lane is recognised as the 'Best Bar Team' (Image: Supplied)

Best Bar Team sponsored by Heads Up Hospitality:

Tabac

"In a nod to the hospitality heroes working hard behind the scenes, the Best Bar Team recognised finalists from The Winged Ox, Oran Mor and more, with Tabac clinching the ultimate prize."

Pictured: 'Unsung Hero' - Aimee Ashworth (Image: Suplied)

Unsung Hero sponsored by Bruichladdich

Aimee Ashworth - La Jupe

Best Shake sponsored by Angostura UK

Ally Shaw

"The ceremony awarded the bartender with the Best Shake in town, judged via a specially held ‘shake off’ to decide the finalists.

"Following a speed round and shake off, bartenders had to prove their pour and dish up the perfect serve, with Ally Shaw (currently unsigned) awarded Best Shake in Glasgow."

Best Drink sponsored by Pochle

Sticky Toffee Pudding - Daddy Marmalades

"Glasgow’s greatest drink was officially unveiled as Daddy Marmalades ‘Sticky Toffee Pudding’. A fiercely competitive category which included a classic pint of Tennent’s Lager from The Gate, ‘Balche Anna’ from La Jupe and Tabac’s playful ‘Holiday in Cambodia’, the Trongate bar took home the top prize for its creative concoction."

Social Sell Out sponsored by Liquid Oats

Jess Campbell

Far Side of the Bar sponsored by Atomic10

Sarah Berardi - Hendrick's Gin

Rising Star sponsored by Mangrove UK and Franklin & Sons

Sophie Pettifor - Red Sky Bar at Radisson Red

"2024’s Rising Star recognised the industry’s newcomers, with Radisson Red Sky Bar’s Sophie Pettifor named as one to watch in Glasgow’s bustling scene whilst Sascha Montague from Bar & Tender received a Highly Commended in the category."

Legend Award sponsored by BACKS! Hospitality

David Ali