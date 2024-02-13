Launch services provider Orbex has secured an international patent for its small rocket technology in a move which the company says further underlines Scotland's role as a key player in space innovation and research.
The newly-patented technology has been designed to make small rockets more efficient and cost-effective. The design reduces weight compared to similarly-sized rockets by approximately 30% while offering greater power, higher performance, and better economy.
“When you look at the outside of an Orbex rocket, it looks like any other contemporary carbon fibre rocket," chief technology officer Jonas Bjarnø said. "But when you look on the inside you understand that we have created something that is completely unique.
“We set out to deliver a uniquely innovative, efficient and sustainable spaceflight solution and that is exactly what we are now building. This patent is recognition of Orbex’s innovation, it gives us a significant competitive advantage in the global market and demonstrates our ability to challenge the status quo and lead the way towards a more sustainable space industry.”
Orbex employs more than 150 people across its design facilities in Denmark and its main production and testing centre in Moray where it makes its Orbex Prime micro-launchers. It plans to launch up to 12 of these per year from Sutherland, where it is in the process of building a spaceport.
Very small rockets copy the traditional "stacked" tank architecture of larger rockets, making them less efficient and cost-effective than their larger counterparts because they carry much less fuel per unit of dry mass.
The Orbex team has addressed this central inefficiency by nesting the fuel tank within an outer tank of liquid oxygen. This arrangement has unique synergies with Orbex’s choice of bio-propane as a rocket fuel because bio-propane does not freeze solid when chilled to the same temperature as liquid oxygen.
The coaxial tank structure thus removes surplus components and sub-systems such as insulation, extra bulkheads, external pipework, heavy tank walls and thermal conditioning equipment.
The new patent protects the technology across more than a dozen countries.
