By Scott Wright
It remains a challenging time for western economies, but while consumers’ spending power has been severely weakened by high inflation and interest rates, appetite for foreign travel remains strong.
Holidaymakers’ continuing prioritisation of travel when it comes to discretionary spending was writ large in the latest update from travel giant Tui today, which revealed record revenue of €4.3 billion, up 15%, and a return to profit for the first quarter of its financial year. Tui, which operates planes, cruise ships and sells package holidays, declared the cost of living crisis was not undermining sales, giving it the confidence to reaffirm its guidance of major leaps in profits and turnover for its current financial year.
“In a persistently challenging environment, people’s high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the group,” said chief executive Sebastian Ebel.
“This reiterates our expectations for the year as a whole: we want to increase our revenue by at least 10% and our operating result by at least 25%."
Tui, which said all parts of its business had contributed to earnings improvement, acknowledged the uncertainty posed by geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, noting that it was monitoring developments in the region and Arabian Peninsula and would shift capacity from the eastern to the western Mediterranean if the situation escalates. These uncertainties were built into its guidance for the year, the company said.
UK Government ministers will perhaps have been paying attention to Tui today for a different reason. Shareholders were today voting at the Tui annual meeting in Hanover, Germany, on whether the company should de-list from the London Stock Exchange to focus exclusively on its Frankfurt listing, through which most of its share dealing takes place. Should investors vote to quit the UK capital, it would be another blow to the prestige of the London market and supporters of Brexit Britain.
Russell Pointon, director of consumer at Edison Group, the investment research and consultancy firm, said: “With market attention poised to quickly shift from TUI’s results to its listing status, all eyes are on this pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory.”
