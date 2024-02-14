Hamilton is set for a £100million regeneration project, following similar masterplans to help East Kilbride and Glasgow city centre weather the storm of changing consumer habits.
The town will see 70% of its retail space cut to make way for up to 450 new homes, offices, active transport routes and leisure attractions including a new hotel.
The 'urban village' prototype aims to make town and city centres more attractive as a place to live.
South Lanarkshire Council said 38% of shop units are vacant in the Regent Street shopping centre, which will be demolished to create a mixed-use development with housing at the forefront.
The local authority said there is "simply too much retail space for the current provision to operate effectively".
Hamilton is not unusual in this regard.
Town centres lost more than 10,000 shops in 2023 – leaving a black hole at the heart of many communities.
The closures, which included big brands such as Wilko and Marks & Spencer, mean that 71,322 shops have shut down in just five years.
The total number of closures in 2023 was 10,494, which was an improvement on the record figure of more than 17,000, in 2022.
The Centre for Retail Research (CRR), which collated the figures, said this apparent improvement should be viewed as 'less bad' rather than 'good'.
READ MORE:
Historic Scots town next in line for £100million regeneration plan
Masterplan aims to future-proof Scotland's first new town
CRR director, Professor Joshua Bamfield, said: 'The cost of living crisis, inflation and increases in interest rates have led many consumers to tighten their belts, reducing retail spend."
Town centres have been crippled by out-of-town shopping centres and the rise in online shopping in recent years as well as higher business rates.
The pandemic and economic downturn led to major firms pulling out of projects that would help revitalise towns and cities.
In Hamilton, the Bairds building was purchased by Wetherspoons in early 2020 but the company has confirmed they no longer intend to proceed with plans for a pub.
The former Vogue Bingo site was due to be developed by Clyde Valley Housing Association (CVHA) for social housing but it has recently withdrawn from the project due to concerns over financial pressures.
British Independent Retailers Association chief executive Andrew Goodacre suggested that retailers should target older shoppers, as they favour town centres.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here