Former First Minister Alex Salmond has visited a Glasgow soup kitchen to meet people using the service.
Homeless Project Scotland has generated headlines and controversy over its long search for permanent premises in Glasgow.
It finally, in November last year, secured a building in the Merchant City area having initially operated outside Glasgow Central Station before moving to the Broomielaw.
The soup kitchen now has three months' use of a building on Glassford Street, which it is using as a welfare centre and is where the leader of the Alba party paid his visit.
Mr Salmond said: “Of course everybody, every politician, every single person in Scotland should want every citizen to have a decent home of their own, but right now that isn’t the case.
"If you are faced with a choice of sleeping rough in the streets being exposed to the violence, danger and unhealthy conditions or alternatively can have a roof over your head and somewhere warm to stay then I’m for night shelters until the day when they are no longer needed.
"But right now they are needed and Homeless Project Scotland should be congratulated for the practical work they are doing, whilst others go past on the other side."
According to the charity, some 440 people have been assisted by the welfare centre in four weeks while the soup kitchen feeds between 250 to 400 people a day.
The charity's founder, Colin McInnes, said: "It was an honour for Homeless Project Scotland and our dedicated team of volunteers to welcome Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland, to our Welfare Centre.
"It was a proud moment to show him around the Centre, talk him through our facilities and how many people we are helping with the soup kitchen, our legal support and other services and of course the night shelter.
"Alex's endorsement of our work is huge for us – this is the first time we have been officially recognised and backed like this by a senior politician.
"He took the time on a cold Sunday night to come down and meet us, see what we are doing and talk to people in need of help.
"His support validates our mission but also shows yet again the importance of community-driven initiatives in tackling homelessness.
"We're grateful for his support and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need."
