“Today, the directors of The Body Shop International Limited have appointed Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey of business advisory firm FRP as joint administrators of the company, which operates The Body Shop’s UK business," administrators said.

“The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector. Having taken swift action in the last month, including closing down The Body Shop At Home and selling its business across most of Europe and in parts of Asia, focusing on the UK business is the next important step in The Body Shop’s restructuring.”

The company has nearly 200 shops in the UK which will remain open for the time being, and employs more than 2,200 people.

“Taking this approach provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future of The Body Shop and revitalizing this iconic British brand," FRP said. "The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course."

Set up by the late Dame Anita Roddick when she opened her first shop in Brighton in 1976, the brand became a worldwide symbol of fair and sustainable trading.

The company remained under family ownership for three decades until it was sold to the French cosmetics corporation L’Oréal, the owner of Maybelline and Garnier, in 2006. It was subsequently sold to Brazil's Natura, who in turn sold the business to Aurelius.

"While the official announcement that The Body Shop has gone into administration is no surprise, the potential disappearance of an almost 50-year-old high street staple is a sorry reminder of the difficulties currently facing retailers and increasing competitive pressures," said Russell Pointon, a director at Edison Group.

"Now will come a painful cost-cutting exercise that will surely extend the brand’s shelf life but likely come at the expense of a sizeable number of the company’s 2,000-strong UK workforce."