Speaking of her past experience, she said: “The world is a melting pot.

"The people making the freshest cocktails or doing something exciting with design might be in Edinburgh, London, Scandinavia or New York.

“I glean elements from the best of the best and set that as my bar.”

Already operating local favourite The Adamson in St Andrews, Wijkstrom’s has team curated a drinks list which utilises theatrical elements including smoke, changing colours, bubbles and dry ice.

A signature cocktail, The Physician, is infused with Scottish raspberry and mint to cut through the rounded fruit notes.

Mixologist Joe Cassidy said: "Our handmade infusions are about balancing the finest, locally sourced ingredients and botanicals with just the right spirits to tease out the attributes of each in exciting and inventive ways.”

Over on the bar’s food menu is a selection of large plates and lighter bites developed by head chef Rory MacCrimmon.

Dishes range from classic beef tartar to zingy Korean chicken, as well as charcuterie and cheese boards.

Wijkstrom continued: “Top hospitality venues are excelling at fresh takes on the finest local ingredients, and it gives me joy to be a part of that scene.

“The wave of world-class establishments moving beyond capital cities is something to be celebrated.

“The demand for this quality makes me optimistic about Scotland’s hospitality industry.”

The name, The Physician, pays tribute to eminent Scottish Physician John Adamson from St Andrews, whose photographic career and world travels are said to have inspired Wijkstrom's vision ‘of bringing global influences, science and spectacle into hospitality in inventive ways’.

