A landmark hotel that featured on a television show has been put on the market.
The 250-year-old hotel with a 100-cover restaurant and bar, which was seen on the Channel 4 show Four in a Bed, has become available to lease.
Scottish Business Agency said the three-storey Star & Garter Hotel in Linlithgow is on the market for £50,000 a year rent.
“Located on the corner of High Port and High Street, the Star & Garter front door leads to a large bar and various seating arrangements in the bar area,” the agent said.
READ MORE: Family to sell historic Scottish hotel and distillery
“To the left is a restaurant and dining area with glass doors looking out into the courtyard.
"To the right of the bar is a lounge-bar area, used as a more intimate bar and dining area.
"Above this space is the ‘loft’, an area once home to a pool table and live sports.”
READ MORE: Community-owned village pub brought to market
The former home was transformed into a coaching inn in 1847. It has five en-suite rooms, a function hall with its own bar and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.
It also has an external cobbled beer garden.
“The first floor features a coffee shop with its own separate entrance to the rear, and function suite to the front with its own bar, feature sash-windows and large stone fireplace,” the agent added.
READ MORE: Plans lodged for major new hotel in Scottish city centre landmark
“The Star & Garter is suited to an operator with experience in food and drink trade, a dynamic team or individual with an eye for quality and detail to bring The Star back to the successful trading business it once was.
“The landlord is seeking an operator willing to commit to the business, in return they will offer a new lease on attractive terms, as well as invest in the building alongside any new tenant going in.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel