Scottish Business Agency said the three-storey Star & Garter Hotel in Linlithgow is on the market for £50,000 a year rent.

“Located on the corner of High Port and High Street, the Star & Garter front door leads to a large bar and various seating arrangements in the bar area,” the agent said.

“To the left is a restaurant and dining area with glass doors looking out into the courtyard.

The function room has its own bar (Image: Scottish Business Associates)

"To the right of the bar is a lounge-bar area, used as a more intimate bar and dining area.

"Above this space is the ‘loft’, an area once home to a pool table and live sports.”

The former home was transformed into a coaching inn in 1847. It has five en-suite rooms, a function hall with its own bar and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.

It also has an external cobbled beer garden.

“The first floor features a coffee shop with its own separate entrance to the rear, and function suite to the front with its own bar, feature sash-windows and large stone fireplace,” the agent added.

“The Star & Garter is suited to an operator with experience in food and drink trade, a dynamic team or individual with an eye for quality and detail to bring The Star back to the successful trading business it once was.

“The landlord is seeking an operator willing to commit to the business, in return they will offer a new lease on attractive terms, as well as invest in the building alongside any new tenant going in.”