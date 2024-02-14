The MSP spoke out as pro-life group 40 Days for Life started a 40-day long period of demonstrations outside clinics where women can terminate pregnancies.

Its campaign is due to run until March 24, but Ms Mackay said: “These protests are utterly shameful.

“Nobody should have to face down a sea of graphic placards and banners in order to get to a hospital.

“It is targeted intimidation and harassment, and it is being done in order to stop people from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It underlines exactly why buffer zones are so crucial.”

Abortion protestors (Image: PA)

The Green MSP has introduced a member’s Bill at Holyrood, which, if passed, would outlaw demonstrations at clinics.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill proposes that pro-life campaigners be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

MSPS want to see protest buffer zones (Image: PA)

The legislation, which is being supported by the Scottish Government, was brought forward in response to complaints from women who faced protests when attending the clinics.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee will start hearing evidence on the proposals later this month.

Ms Mackay said: “I hope that all MSPs support my Bill and that we can make this the year that we stop the protests for good.

“I have spoken to so many service users and hospital staff who have told me about their experiences and the awful impact these protests have had on them. My heart and solidarity goes out to everyone who has had to endure them.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and they are non-negotiable. I don’t want this to be a country where people are afraid to access healthcare. I hope 2024 can be the year that changes.”