Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh

Indulge in chef-curated dishes for two, from a delightfully smoky charred pork tomahawk with bone marrow, to a buttery whole roasted megrim sole, and a berry pavlova for dessert.

IG: @duckandwaffle_edb

Oran Mor

Oran Mor, Glasgow

If you’re a couple of wine lovers, then this boozy experience at Oran Mor is the Valentine’s Day activity for you. Explore a selection of international wines and cuisines, in the form of six glasses expertly paired with delectable small plates. Tickets from £45pp

IG: @oranmorglasgow

Gaucho, Edinburgh

Tuck into sustainable steaks that have been cooked to perfection, or opt for creamy gnocchi, classic burgers or pasta dishes instead. Enjoy fine wines and cocktails at this uber trendy restaurant.

IG: @gauchoedinburgh

Moskito

Moskito, Glasgow

This sultry spot absolutely screams date night. Moskito is serving up classic cocktails and fun concoctions invented by their own mixologists. As for the food, expect oysters, pan-Asian chicken dishes and international tapas plates for a more casual date night.

IG: @moskitoglasgow

