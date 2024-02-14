Mowgli, Edinburgh 
Mowgli is a romantic restaurant serving up authentic Indian food inspired by street food. Think tea-steeped chickpeas, goan fish curry, gunpowder chicken and much more. 
Arta, Glasgow
Fancy a Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner? Spend the evening interviewing suspects as part of an interactive show, while dining on a delicious three-course meal and drinks from £55pp. 
Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh 
Indulge in chef-curated dishes for two, from a delightfully smoky charred pork tomahawk with bone marrow, to a buttery whole roasted megrim sole, and a berry pavlova for dessert. 
Oran Mor, Glasgow 
If you’re a couple of wine lovers, then this boozy experience at Oran Mor is the Valentine’s Day activity for you. Explore a selection of international wines and cuisines, in the form of six glasses expertly paired with delectable small plates. Tickets from £45pp 
Gaucho, Edinburgh 
Tuck into sustainable steaks that have been cooked to perfection, or opt for creamy gnocchi, classic burgers or pasta dishes instead. Enjoy fine wines and cocktails at this uber trendy restaurant. 
Moskito, Glasgow 
This sultry spot absolutely screams date night. Moskito is serving up classic cocktails and fun concoctions invented by their own mixologists. As for the food, expect oysters, pan-Asian chicken dishes and international tapas plates for a more casual date night. 
