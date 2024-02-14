Mowgli, Edinburgh
Mowgli is a romantic restaurant serving up authentic Indian food inspired by street food. Think tea-steeped chickpeas, goan fish curry, gunpowder chicken and much more.
IG: @mowglistreetfood
Arta, Glasgow
Fancy a Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner? Spend the evening interviewing suspects as part of an interactive show, while dining on a delicious three-course meal and drinks from £55pp.
IG: @artaglasgow
Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh
Indulge in chef-curated dishes for two, from a delightfully smoky charred pork tomahawk with bone marrow, to a buttery whole roasted megrim sole, and a berry pavlova for dessert.
IG: @duckandwaffle_edb
Oran Mor, Glasgow
If you’re a couple of wine lovers, then this boozy experience at Oran Mor is the Valentine’s Day activity for you. Explore a selection of international wines and cuisines, in the form of six glasses expertly paired with delectable small plates. Tickets from £45pp
IG: @oranmorglasgow
Gaucho, Edinburgh
Tuck into sustainable steaks that have been cooked to perfection, or opt for creamy gnocchi, classic burgers or pasta dishes instead. Enjoy fine wines and cocktails at this uber trendy restaurant.
IG: @gauchoedinburgh
Moskito, Glasgow
This sultry spot absolutely screams date night. Moskito is serving up classic cocktails and fun concoctions invented by their own mixologists. As for the food, expect oysters, pan-Asian chicken dishes and international tapas plates for a more casual date night.
IG: @moskitoglasgow
