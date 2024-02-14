CBRE has named the new head of its team in Glasgow as the real estate agency seeks t expand its existing services while "exploring new opportunities in emerging sectors".
Tony Rosenthal, who has been with CBRE for six years, will take up his new position on April 1. It follows his recent appointment as head of rating for Scotland, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new responsibilities.
Mr Rosenthal is also the current Scottish president of the Institute of Revenues, Rating and Valuation (IRRV).
“It’s an exciting time for the Glasgow commercial property market as we are now starting to fully emerge from the pandemic and recovery is finally on the horizon," Mr Rosenthal said.
“While some of the other UK cities have already experienced their bounce-back, Glasgow is only now beginning to see activity levels return to normal. I believe Scotland’s largest city is poised for a period of significant growth, with people starting to return to the office, big global occupiers coming back into the market and hopefully more cranes appearing on the skyline.
“We have an ambitious team and I am looking forward to working alongside our Scottish MD David Smith to help grow the business not just in Glasgow but Edinburgh and Aberdeen too.”
Last year CBRE consolidated its operations in the west of Scotland from three offices into one central hub in Glasgow's Bothwell Street, bringing together nearly 400 staff from across its advisory services, property management accounting, and global workplace solutions teams.
Mr Smith said: “CBRE Scotland continues to strive to provide the best advice to our clients across all sectors, both through key recruitment and development of our existing team.
"Tony's commitment to excellence is reflected in this appointment as we seek to collaborate and indeed lead on Glasgow's continued regeneration efforts at a key point in the economic cycle."
