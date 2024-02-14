She was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died, police said. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Read more: Man and woman die after three-vehicle crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, 12 February, 2024, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.



“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.



“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Northfield pool in Aberdeen (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

The Get Active facility was closed during the incident and will remain closed until further notice, Sport Aberdeen said.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected, at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities. Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.”