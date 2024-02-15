Joining the already-confirmed Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen will be 1917 star George Mackay, Emily Hampshire of Schitt’s Creek and The Rig and Breaking Bad’s Dale Dickey, one of Hollywood’s leading character actresses.

Also appearing will be Dance First’s Maxine Peake, The Gold star Nichola Burley and The Vampire Diaries’ Sara Canning in the World premiere of The Burning Season, a tragic love story told backwards.

Filmmaking talent will include Love Lies Bleeding director Rose Glass, Glasgow-born Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, BAFTA-winning British-Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi, festival favourite Ben Wheatley and Murray Grigor, director of the newly-restored Billy Connolly documentary Billy Connolly: Big Banana Feet.

The festival celebrates its 20th edition with 12 packed days of cinema from 28 February to 10 March.

George Mackay will make an appearance at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast on 7 March, Emily Hampshire at the World premiere of her new horror Mom on 9 March while Dale Dickey, will walk the red carpet at a viewing of revenge thriller The G on 29 February.

As well as international talent, the festival will showcase the work of homegrown stars, with award-winning comedian Janey Godley appearing at the world premiere of the new documentary about her final tour following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Beats and Shetland star Lorn Macdonald will make an appearance at the World premiere of Glasgow-shot hallucinogenic comic thriller Tummy Monster, while the Orkney-born lead of ITV’s recent Tom Jones adaptation Solly Mcleod will be in town for the UK premiere of The Dead Don’t Hurt on 3 March.

Glasgow Film Festival takes place at Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city from 28 February to 10 March, with a programme boasting 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres, from 44 countries.

Previously, Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film and director of GFF, said: “Over the years, at Glasgow Film Festival, we have supported Scottish films and talent. Something that we are very proud to have done and this year is no exception. We also champion Scottish films from our past and this year we have some fantastic anniversaries to honour.

"My advice to everyone is to choose films you know nothing about and take a chance, you might discover a hidden gem (and the programme is positively bursting with them!) that will stay with you forever. Here’s to the next 20 years.”

Ben Luxford, from the BFI, said: “The Glasgow Film Festival is delivering another fantastic programme in venues across Glasgow, plus elements which reach far beyond the city’s borders.

"It promises to be another great Festival and we hope as many audiences as possible will be able to enjoy it thanks to National Lottery funding."

Tickets are on sale now for all screenings, at GFT Box Office or online at glasgowfilm.org

GFF is one of the leading film festivals in the UK and is run by Glasgow Film, a charity which also runs Glasgow Film Theatre.

Glasgow Film Festival is made possible through support from Screen Scotland, the BFI Audience Projects Fund, awarding National Lottery funding, and Glasgow Life.