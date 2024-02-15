From around 5am a group of around 100 blocked the gates to the factory as they called for a cessation of hostilities against Yemen and Gaza and the halting of weapons sales to Israel.

In addition, the group demanded that Scottish Enterprise stop using public money to fund companies which manufacture weapons such as BAE Systems, Leonardo and Raytheon.

The national economic development agency has given close to £10m to arms firms which supply weapons to Israel between 2016 and 2020, including £1.6m to BAE Systemsl

BAE's Govan factory was previously the target of direct action in December.

Aisha, a school teacher aged 37, said: “The Scottish Government funds weapons manufacturers like BAE through Scottish Enterprise.

"This is absolutely disgusting and directly contradicts any lip-service the Scottish Parliament and First Minister pays towards backing a ceasefire or supporting Palestinians."

Stephen, a hospitality worker aged 27, said: “BAE systems makes billions of pounds in profits every year through selling arms to Israel that are used to indiscriminately murder Palestinians in their thousands.

"We hold BAE's management, not ordinary workers, responsible for fuelling and profiting from the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.​​​​​​​”

John, an electrician aged 24, said: “We are not going to stand by while Israel continues to indiscriminately bomb innocent civilians using weapons manufactured by BAE, Thales and Leonardo.

"I'm here today because clearly we are being ignored in our calls for a ceasefire and because direct action works in forcing change.​​​​​​​”

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “We’re horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza and the devastating impact it’s having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully.

“We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”