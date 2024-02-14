The value of the transaction for the Hidden Lane Tearoom, neighboured by a range of mostly artistic businesses, in Glasgow, was not disclosed, but the lease was on the market at £45,000.

“We are delighted to announce the sale of the Hidden Lane Tearoom, a quirky and vintage tearoom nestled within the Hidden Lane, just off Argyle Street in the heart of Finnieston,” said Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough.

The tearoom has been praised on TripAdvisor (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)



“Described as Glasgow's 'hidden gem', the Hidden Lane is home to a fantastic and eclectic mix of local, independent and predominantly artistic businesses including a brewery, record store, gift shop, pottery shop, art gallery, yoga studio plus much more."

He added: “Finnieston remains as popular as ever, and this is the latest in a long line of deals we have carried out in the area, so if you are thinking of selling then please get in touch.”

The tearoom has also received positive reviews on TripAdvisor, where it is number two in its category in Glasgow.

One visitor said: "This is a lovely little teashop down a lane in an area with lots of other nice little shops. We stopped in for lunch and my partner's ham sandwich looked great, with thick cuts of meat."

Another posted: "I booked a breakfast afternoon tea at 11am and the experience atmosphere and service were top notch, the tea selection is second to none, the cakes and food will knock your socks off."