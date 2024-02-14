If the results were replicated on polling day, the Tories would have a disastrous performance in Scotland with the party returning no MPs for the first time since 1997.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are predicted to keep its four MPs.

Today's poll, carried out by Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus, saw 18,000 voters surveyed across the UK over the last three weeks to give a detailed projection of how all 647 constituencies will play out.

It used the MRP (multi-level regression and post-stratification) method - that successfully forecast the 2017 and 2019 elections - to predict the outcome of individual seats.

The survey suggests Labour could gain seats from the SNP across Greater Glasgow as well as claiming East Lothian, Midlothian, Cowdenbeath and Na h-Eileanan an Iar.

But the SNP could also make gains at the expense of the Conservatives - with Humza Yousaf's party on course to win previous Tory heartlands including Moray West, Dumfries and Galloway, Berwickshire, and Aberdeenshire West.

However, the survey gave a less positive outcome for Labour than other recent research.

Last week, a poll by Redfield & Wilton on Westminster voting intentions gave Labour a lead over the SNP.

The polling of 1,000 people from February 3 to 4 showed that 34% of Scots would vote for Labour compared with 33% for SNP.

A separate poll published on the same day last week, conducted by Ipsos Mori for STV, found Labour were narrowing the gap in Scotland, but the SNP remain the most trusted party on a number of key issues.

Ipsos’ Scottish Political Monitor found that the SNP retained a seven point lead in Westminster voting intention down from a 12-point lead in May 2023 and a 10-point lead in November 2023.

It found the SNP is the most trusted in many key areas such as managing the NHS (32% to Labour's 27%), growing the economy (32% to 23%) and tackling the cost of living crisis (30% to 23%).

However, in all these areas Labour have made gains since 2022.

Commenting on today's poll the SNP’s Depute Leader, Keith Brown MSP said: “It’s encouraging to see that the people of Scotland want to place their trust in the SNP at the next election and make Scotland Tory-free - but we will take nothing for granted.



"It's clear from all the polls that Labour doesn't need Scotland to win, but Scotland absolutely needs the SNP to be its strong voice and champion Scottish interests.



“Westminster doesn't work for Scotland. The Tories at Westminster have delivered a broken Brexit Britain, which has driven down living standards and hammered households with over a decade of cruel austerity policies.



“And with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party adopting those same Tory policies, it’s clear that only the SNP will stand up for Scotland’s interests and values, and make the case for a better future as an independent country in Europe."

The poll will be seen as a huge boost for the SNP which has been hit by a series of challenges since Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 last year.

First Minister Humza Yousaf launched his party's general election campaign last month with a message that his party could oust all six Scottish Conservative MSPs.

He also appealed to Yes supporters to back the SNP.

"If you believe in independence, you must vote SNP," he said.









