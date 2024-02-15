By Alec Ross

Prime hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with solid demand, averaging 303p/kg or £132/head and selling to £177/head for Roussin crosses from Drumjargon or to 340p/kg for Beltexes from Barlaughlan. Blackies averaged £121/head or 297p/kg and sold to £144/head for Cuil or to 320p/kg for Little Larg, while cast sheep sold to £142 for a Texel from Daldowie or to £135 for a Rousin from Drumjargon.

The recent high prices for hoggs were easily maintained at Longtown on Tuesday and peaked at £150 for a Beltex from Fell Lane, and feeding ewe prices firmed again, peaking at £119/head for a Texel from Capenoch. Cast tups also met with demand and sold to £108 for a Leicester from Old Shields.

Store cattle of all ages sold extremely well at Carlisle yesterday, with steers averaging £1,432/head and heifers averaging £1,330/head, and the sale peaked at £2,220 for a Limousin cross steer from Pelutho Park.

Weaned bulls sold to £1,360 for both Beanwham and New Steadings, while heifers sold to £1500/head for Limousins from Slealands. And despite a plainer show, calves achieved £600 for both Tempest Tower’s British Blue bull and a Limousin bull from Nutholm.

Finally, lighter hoggs averaged 309p/kg and sold to 364p/kg for Barnbarroch at Dumfries yesterday, while the heaviest types averaged 307p/kg and sold to 327p/kg or £170/head for a Charolais from Craigend. And cast sheep easily maintained their recent rates, selling to £144 for Texel ewes from Bettyknowes and to £164 for Texel tups from Braco.