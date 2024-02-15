Farming
By Alec Ross
Prime hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with solid demand, averaging 303p/kg or £132/head and selling to £177/head for Roussin crosses from Drumjargon or to 340p/kg for Beltexes from Barlaughlan. Blackies averaged £121/head or 297p/kg and sold to £144/head for Cuil or to 320p/kg for Little Larg, while cast sheep sold to £142 for a Texel from Daldowie or to £135 for a Rousin from Drumjargon.
The recent high prices for hoggs were easily maintained at Longtown on Tuesday and peaked at £150 for a Beltex from Fell Lane, and feeding ewe prices firmed again, peaking at £119/head for a Texel from Capenoch. Cast tups also met with demand and sold to £108 for a Leicester from Old Shields.
Store cattle of all ages sold extremely well at Carlisle yesterday, with steers averaging £1,432/head and heifers averaging £1,330/head, and the sale peaked at £2,220 for a Limousin cross steer from Pelutho Park.
Weaned bulls sold to £1,360 for both Beanwham and New Steadings, while heifers sold to £1500/head for Limousins from Slealands. And despite a plainer show, calves achieved £600 for both Tempest Tower’s British Blue bull and a Limousin bull from Nutholm.
Finally, lighter hoggs averaged 309p/kg and sold to 364p/kg for Barnbarroch at Dumfries yesterday, while the heaviest types averaged 307p/kg and sold to 327p/kg or £170/head for a Charolais from Craigend. And cast sheep easily maintained their recent rates, selling to £144 for Texel ewes from Bettyknowes and to £164 for Texel tups from Braco.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here