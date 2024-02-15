The only pharmacy on a Scottish island has been sold.
Christie & Co, which conducted the sale, noted the pharmacy on Islay had been owned by small group operator Sanjay Majhu since 2018, and had been brought to market alongside Inveraray Pharmacy and Tarbert Pharmacy to reduce the size of his estate.
Islay Pharmacy, described by Christie & Co as a “quaint community pharmacy” that dispenses an average of 3,600 items per month, has been purchased by husband and wife Simon and Lisa Simpson.
Christie & Co said the Simpsons had “relocated from South Shields as they wanted to have a total lifestyle change and love living and working in the Scottish isles”.
The price paid for the pharmacy, on Bowmore’s main street, has not been disclosed.
Mr Majhu said: “We acquired Islay Pharmacy in April 2018 and grew turnover from £530,000 to just under £700,000. We decided to sell as our strategy was to acquire only within a 100-mile radius of Glasgow and Islay would be more suited for owner-operators. Lisa and Simon were the perfect candidates for this deal. We still plan to invest in community pharmacy moving forward and look for potential partners who want to get on the ladder.”
Lisa and Simon Simpson said: “Having worked hard throughout the Covid pandemic, we decided we needed a change of direction in our careers. The next logical step for us was to become pharmacy contractors. We love Scotland and when we saw that Islay Pharmacy was for sale we contacted Sanjay. He was brilliant to deal with and we now have our future as part of the welcoming community of Islay.”
Karl Clezy, at Christie & Co, said: “It was a pleasure to sell this island pharmacy for the second time in six years. I am sure the new owners will provide a great service to the local community and the island’s many visitors, and that they enjoy running the pharmacy on a hands-on basis.”
