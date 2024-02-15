Two former top Scottish football players' city centre pub has been put on the market.
The property for lease is in part of an iconic art deco landmark and most recently operated by two Celtic and Scotland legends.
Don Mac's, named after Simon Donnelly and Jackie McNamara, was formerly the Beresford Lounge and sits on one of the most famous thoroughfares in Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the property sits "in the midst of a popular retail, office and commercial area".
READ MORE: Much-loved tearoom in Scottish city sold
The agent said: "Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow is a renowned favourite on the licensed trade circuit in Glasgow. Several generations have enjoyed the late-night appeal of the area.
"Sauchiehall Street remains popular to this day, aided by the refurbishment of the street with various traffic calming measure to make the area more business and pedestrian friendly.
"Other occupiers close by include The Garage Nightclub, JD Wetherspoon, KFC, Genting Casino and Tesco Express."
READ MORE: Family to sell historic Scottish hotel and distillery
Cornerstone added: "The subjects occupy the western ground floor corner of the iconic Beresford building. The Beresford building was a former hotel and student accommodation that has now been refurnished as private flats.
"This is an exciting licensed trade opportunity in the heart of Glasgow."
The Iona Pub Partnership said that the 1920s building was "extensively redeveloped to private residential and retail in 2005".
READ MORE: Community-owned village pub brought to market
Iona added: "The premises are fully fitted in a contemporary style and finished to a high standard, previously operating as a public house on the ground floor, a self-contained bar and live entertainment venue in the basement with exhibition space on the first floor which was formerly overspilled bar area, as well as kitchen, offices and ancillary space.
"External customer seating is available to the front and private lane to the side of the premises - both previously used to the great benefit of the venue.
"The Glasgow School of Art campus is located in the adjoining streets and the area is well served by public transport and taxi ranks.
"The premises are suitable for many alternative uses subject to planning permission and other consents."
Cornerstone said the leasehold is available at £15,750 with an annual rent of £65,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here