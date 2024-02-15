Don Mac's, named after Simon Donnelly and Jackie McNamara, was formerly the Beresford Lounge and sits on one of the most famous thoroughfares in Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street.

Cornerstone Business Agents said the property sits "in the midst of a popular retail, office and commercial area".

The agent said: "Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow is a renowned favourite on the licensed trade circuit in Glasgow. Several generations have enjoyed the late-night appeal of the area.

The premises are at the west side of the famous building (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"Sauchiehall Street remains popular to this day, aided by the refurbishment of the street with various traffic calming measure to make the area more business and pedestrian friendly.

"Other occupiers close by include The Garage Nightclub, JD Wetherspoon, KFC, Genting Casino and Tesco Express."

Cornerstone added: "The subjects occupy the western ground floor corner of the iconic Beresford building. The Beresford building was a former hotel and student accommodation that has now been refurnished as private flats.

"This is an exciting licensed trade opportunity in the heart of Glasgow."

The Iona Pub Partnership said that the 1920s building was "extensively redeveloped to private residential and retail in 2005".

Iona added: "The premises are fully fitted in a contemporary style and finished to a high standard, previously operating as a public house on the ground floor, a self-contained bar and live entertainment venue in the basement with exhibition space on the first floor which was formerly overspilled bar area, as well as kitchen, offices and ancillary space.

"External customer seating is available to the front and private lane to the side of the premises - both previously used to the great benefit of the venue.



"The Glasgow School of Art campus is located in the adjoining streets and the area is well served by public transport and taxi ranks.



"The premises are suitable for many alternative uses subject to planning permission and other consents."

Cornerstone said the leasehold is available at £15,750 with an annual rent of £65,000.