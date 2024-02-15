Britain’s economy slipped into a recession at the end of 2023 after output contracted by more than expected in the final three months, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, following a decline of 0.1% in the previous three months.
It means that the economy entered a technical recession, as defined by two or more quarters in a row of falling GDP.
It marks the first time the UK has entered recession since the first half of 2020, when the initial Covid-19 lockdown sent the economy plunging into reverse.
The figures deal a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to grow the economy as one of his five priorities.
Head of National Accounts at ONS, Craig McLaren explains what the latest estimated GDP figures tell us, and why it's important to consider the wider picture.— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 15, 2024
➡️ https://t.co/gsheUbREuI pic.twitter.com/8SQdabeTUz
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said inflation and high interest rates were behind the output fall, but insisted the economy was “turning a corner”.
He said: “While interest rates are high – so the Bank of England can bring inflation down – low growth is not a surprise.
“But there are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low.
READ MORE: UK recession fears fuelled by Christmas retail sales
“Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Prime Minister’s promise to grow the economy was “in tatters”.
She said: “The Prime Minister can no longer credibly claim that his plan is working or that he has turned the corner on more than 14 years of economic decline under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off.
“This is Rishi Sunak’s recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and business across Britain.”
"Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”— HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) February 15, 2024
Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt on this morning's @ONS statistics. pic.twitter.com/yBc4UoR02Z
The fourth quarter contraction was the biggest since the first three months of 2021, at the height of the pandemic.
Most economists were forecasting a 0.1% decline in GDP between October and December.
The ONS said output fell 0.1% in December after downwardly-revised growth of 0.2% in November, while the contraction in October was also worse than first thought, at 0.5% against the 0.3% fall initially estimated.
READ MORE: Turbulent twenties will again challenge markets in 2024
Across the year as a whole, the economy grew, but by an anaemic 0.1%, down from 4.6% in 2022 and – when stripping out the pandemic-hit plunge seen in 2020 – the weakest growth since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2009.
The ONS said the contraction was broad-based across the economy in the fourth quarter.
Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “All the main sectors fell on the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth, partially offset by increases in hotels and rentals of vehicles and machinery.
“The latest data showed that health and education performed less well than initially estimated in both October and November.
“Early indications suggest they both contracted in December.
“Retail and wholesale were the biggest overall downwards pulls on the economy in December, partially offset by growth in computer programming and manufacturing.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here