A search for two children aged 12 and 14 who went missing from a house in the early hours of the morning has been called off after they were found. 

Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, were last seen in a property in Burnside Road in the Gorebridge area of Midlothian at around 3am on Thursday.

Police had said they are “extremely concerned” for their welfare and are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact officers.

Officers later confirmed the girls had been traced. 

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We’re pleased to confirm that missing Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, from the Gorebridge area, have been traced safely.

"Thank you for your shares and assistance on our previous appeals."

 