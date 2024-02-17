Roseisle Forest and Beach, which is part of the Moray Coastal Trail.
Why do you go there?
It’s close to home, accessible for my handbike, gets me off-road and into beautiful woodland trails with glimpses of the sea and helps me reset my body and mind.
How often do you go?
When I’m at home I ride to the forest or nearby beaches along a section of the Moray Coastal Trail almost every day.
How did you discover it?
Through taking part in a previous episode of BBC Scotland’s The Adventure Show when I was invited to ride some sections of the Moray Coastal Trail.
I didn’t even know it existed, but the ability to get close to the sea on my big fat-tyred ICE trike has been life-enhancing after 30 years of not being able to access or move on a beach or sandy ground.
What’s your favourite memory?
One evening last summer I borrowed my friend Jack’s battery-powered mountain handbike. I rode through Roseisle woods and onto the beach, then along the edge of the water all the way to Findhorn. We had a snack overlooking the harbour there, then rode back following the Moray Coastal Trail through the forest behind the beach and back to Burghead. Big skies. Big seascape. Beautiful forest. Simply a treat.
Who do you take?
Anyone who is willing but often I like to go alone as riding in nature is my solitary, peaceful time.
What do you take?
It is impossible not to take a handtrike as my wheelchair alone would get stuck with the small wheels.
I take my ICE trike if I want to go for a version of a “walk”; it’s got fat tyres and is geared to go more slowly.
Soon I will have the option of the Lasher handbike with battery so that I can cover more ground and reach Findhorn Bay.
What do you leave behind?
The junk of the day. The stuff in my mind.
Sum it up in five words.
Regenerative. Peaceful. Inspiring. Cleansing. Local.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
The Hebrides are always on my bucket list. I love the similar effect of the islands and their seascapes. My favourites are North Uist and Harris. I would also like to go back to Tiree and try a bit of surfing there.
I quite fancy doing the beach landing at Barra, but probably wouldn’t realistically travel all the way to Glasgow to take a flight there.
I love sea kayaking, so it would be great to do that around a few of the Hebridean islands and explore that way.
Karen Darke will appear in the new series of The Adventure Show, which returns to BBC Scotland on February 18 at 8pm. Also available to watch on BBC iPlayer
READ MORE: Colonsay: Allison Gardner on why she loves Inner Hebridean island
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here