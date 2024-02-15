The bar, which has been in the planning stage for almost two years, will open above Simeone’s Six by Nico venue at 358 Byres Road in Glasgow.

The chef says the concept bar will provide ‘’an immersive experience, serving cocktails alongside pairing food – with the menu rotating every six weeks.

Simeone said: “Somewhere by Nico is an immersive experience where reality and imagination merge to bring you a new idea of what a bar can be. We take a playful and creative approach to bring fictional worlds to life through these experiences.

“We will always draw inspiration from the philosophy of Six by Nico when creating new experiences – but this is something completely different.

“After 19 months of development, I am excited to see this innovative concept is finally taking shape and coming to life.”

Somewhere by Nico (Image: Six by Nico)

He added: “Our drinks create a new world of possibility where our mixologists, designers, marketing team and chefs collaborate closely as storytellers to create new worlds every six weeks. But Somewhere is about more than just cocktails; it's about the entirety of the experience. Food and drink combine to take guests on an immersive journey.”

Following a six-figure investment, the bar has been completely refurbished and will open late at weekends.

Alcohol-free versions of every cocktail on the menu will also be on offer. Simeone said the shift was fundamental to the concept as consumer behaviours continue to evolve.

He added: “I have learned a lot of lessons along the way from Six by Nico, particularly in terms of uniqueness and inclusivity when it comes to offering vegetarian and vegan tasting experiences.

“From the outset with Somewhere we aimed to address how we could create an amazing zero-alcohol experience without compromising on taste by sourcing the best products and allowing our mixologists to deliver the same imaginative experience to everyone who visits."

Somewhere is the latest arrival at the Great Western Road end of Byres Road, where Six by Nico, Crabshakk Botanics, and Ka Pao have combined to create one of the most talked-about dining destinations in Glasgow in recent years.

Simeone added: “It’s really cool that three of the same independent operators who helped Finnieston become a recognised destination are now doing the same at the top of Byres Road.

“It’s important businesses feed off each other; this has always been a key part of our success. Now, with Somewhere, we can offer a venue that restaurant guests across the whole of Byres Road and beyond can enjoy after an amazing meal, whether it’s at Six by Nico or one of the other brilliant neighbouring venues.

“I don’t think there’s anything else like this in the city, or perhaps anywhere. We can’t wait to see how the people of Glasgow respond.”