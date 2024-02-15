Restauranteur Nico Simone has announced the location of his first bar and cocktail venue.
The chef, whose Six by Nico restaurants are now established across the UK with 17 venues in ten cities, will open ‘concept bar’ Somewhere by Nico in the city where he started out.
The bar, which has been in the planning stage for almost two years, will open above Simeone’s Six by Nico venue at 358 Byres Road in Glasgow.
The chef says the concept bar will provide ‘’an immersive experience, serving cocktails alongside pairing food – with the menu rotating every six weeks.
READ MORE: First look at Sole Club food as Six by Nico opens chip shop
Simeone said: “Somewhere by Nico is an immersive experience where reality and imagination merge to bring you a new idea of what a bar can be. We take a playful and creative approach to bring fictional worlds to life through these experiences.
“We will always draw inspiration from the philosophy of Six by Nico when creating new experiences – but this is something completely different.
“After 19 months of development, I am excited to see this innovative concept is finally taking shape and coming to life.”
He added: “Our drinks create a new world of possibility where our mixologists, designers, marketing team and chefs collaborate closely as storytellers to create new worlds every six weeks. But Somewhere is about more than just cocktails; it's about the entirety of the experience. Food and drink combine to take guests on an immersive journey.”
Following a six-figure investment, the bar has been completely refurbished and will open late at weekends.
Alcohol-free versions of every cocktail on the menu will also be on offer. Simeone said the shift was fundamental to the concept as consumer behaviours continue to evolve.
He added: “I have learned a lot of lessons along the way from Six by Nico, particularly in terms of uniqueness and inclusivity when it comes to offering vegetarian and vegan tasting experiences.
“From the outset with Somewhere we aimed to address how we could create an amazing zero-alcohol experience without compromising on taste by sourcing the best products and allowing our mixologists to deliver the same imaginative experience to everyone who visits."
READ MORE: Glasgow-based Six by Nico to open new city restaurant
Somewhere is the latest arrival at the Great Western Road end of Byres Road, where Six by Nico, Crabshakk Botanics, and Ka Pao have combined to create one of the most talked-about dining destinations in Glasgow in recent years.
Simeone added: “It’s really cool that three of the same independent operators who helped Finnieston become a recognised destination are now doing the same at the top of Byres Road.
“It’s important businesses feed off each other; this has always been a key part of our success. Now, with Somewhere, we can offer a venue that restaurant guests across the whole of Byres Road and beyond can enjoy after an amazing meal, whether it’s at Six by Nico or one of the other brilliant neighbouring venues.
“I don’t think there’s anything else like this in the city, or perhaps anywhere. We can’t wait to see how the people of Glasgow respond.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here