Lockerbie will see Colin Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, who tragically lost his daughter, Flora, in the air disaster in 1988 and has doggedly pursued justice, along with his wife Jane, ever since.

The Sky & Peacock Original series is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with multiple other sources.

The five-part series will be written by Academy Award nominees Jim Sheridan (In The Name of The Father, My Left Foot) and Kirsten Sheridan (In America, Dollhouse).

Pan Am flight 103 was over the Dumfriesshire town of Lockerbie, on its way from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport, when a bomb exploded in the hold.

The explosion on December 21, 1988, killed all 259 people on the plane, many of whom were Americans heading home for Christmas, as well as 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie.

Former Libyan intelligence officer, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is so far the only man convicted in relation to the bombing, after being found guilty of 270 counts of murder by a panel of three Scottish judges, sitting at a special court in the Hague in 2001.

270 people were killed in the Lockerbie tragedy (Image: free)

He was sent to prison in Scotland, but was controversially granted compassionate release in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, returning home to Libya where he died in 2012.

Another man, Abu Agila Mas’ud, who is alleged to have helped make the bomb, is set to face trial in America in May of 2025.

Libyan-born Mas’ud faces three charges, including two counts of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, and a further count of destruction of a vehicle resulting in death.

Lockerbie is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios.

Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer, while Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode.

BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director, while Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.

