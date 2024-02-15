Nicola Sturgeon is under more pressure to explain her use of WhatsApp during the pandemic after it was revealed she transcribed zero messages to the Scottish Government’s record system – as did Humza Yousaf and other senior SNP ministers.
The former first minister admitted to the UK Covid Inquiry that she deleted her WhatsApp messages, despite going on to promise to hand everything over to the investigation.
Speaking at one of her media briefings during the pandemic in August 2021, Ms Surgeon agreed that all communications made during the crisis would be disclosed to any future public inquiries, insisting that "nothing will be off limits" – including "emails, WhatsApps [and] private emails".
She added: "Even if I wasn't prepared to give that assurance, which for the avoidance of doubt, I am, then I wouldn't have the ability [to do otherwise]. This will be a judge-led public inquiry."
But Ms Sturgeon had already deleted her messages at this point.
The inquiry has not received WhatsApp messages from Ms Sturgeon.
Appearing in front of the UK Covid Inquiry, Ms Sturgeon initially said she had not “retained” the messages before admitting under scrutiny that she had deleted her messages.
The former first minister told the inquiry that “anything of any relevance or substance from any of that material would be properly recorded in the Scottish Government system”.
But a Scottish Government response to a Freedom of Information request has revealed that Ms Sturgeon transcribed “zero” messages to the system.
The FoI request asked for a “monthly breakdown of the number of WhatsApp messages sent or received by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon which were transferred to the Scottish Government’s eRDM system” eRDM (Electronic Records and Document Management system).
But the response said that “zero” had been recorded.
Freedom of Information responses show that “zero” messages were also transcribed to the system by the current First Minister, former deputy first minister John Swinney, former health secretary Jeane Freeman and former finance secretary Kate Forbes.
Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, has claimed Ms Sturgeon still has questions to answer following the revelation.
She said: “The culture of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of the SNP government is becoming more stark by the day.
“Nicola Sturgeon defended wiping her WhatsApp messages by claiming important information was retained on the record – but now it seems there isn’t a trace of any of them.
“This SNP Government still has huge questions to answer, including why it failed to live up to its promise of transparency.”
The SNP has been contacted for comment.
