Pictured: The Radisson Blu in Glasgow city centre will host the event (Image: Supplied)

Throughout the afternoon there will be 'unlimited' sweet and savoury snacks on offer at The Grahamston restaurant within the hotel alongside a range of bespoke cocktails created exclusively for the event.

READ MORE: Award-winning Scottish restaurant team prepares to open new cocktail bar

Providing the entertainment will be a live jazz band while make up and skin care experts from House of Fraser will be at hand to talk through a selection of products and application techniques.

Pictured: 'Unlimited' sweet and savoury snack will be served throughout the afternoon (Image: Supplied)

Taking inspiration from the British make up brand's 'Hollywood Icons' range, a ticket also includes a Charlotte Tilbury gift bag to take home at the end of the event which promises to be the 'perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day.

Hina Rubbani-Mills, general manager of Radisson Blu Glasgow, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury for our Mother’s Day afternoon tea – bringing together our passion for excellent food and drink with their focus on looking after yourself and indulging in a spot of pampering.

"Having recently undergone a £15m refurbishment, the hotel is the perfect place to welcome this iconic brand and host guests from across Glasgow and the surrounds as they raise a toast to the special mother in their life.”

READ MORE: Six by Nico opens first cocktail bar in city where business started

Charlotte Tilbury will open her first Scottish standalone store in Glasgow in the Spring (Image: Charlotte Tilbury)

The Herald previously reported that celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury will soon open her first Scottish standalone store in Glasgow in a major show of confidence for the city's prime shopping street.

The popular brand, which already has a presence in House of Fraser, will take over a unit from 110-112 Buchanan Street.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty will open its doors in the Spring and follows other openings in London, Liverpool and Los Angeles.

Read the full story here.

The Radisson Blu Hotel is located 301 Argyle Street, Glasgow.

Tickets are priced at £35pp with tables available from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

For more information, click here.