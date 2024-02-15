An Italian restaurant owned by the same family for 10 years has been sold.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the lease for Rigatoni’s on South Clerk Street in the Scottish capital changed hands for over the asking price of £70,000.
It said that “another exciting operator” has leased what was a well-established restaurant that went on the market late last year.
The business has an “excellent high profile trading area close Edinburgh University, and high daily footfall in a busy locale”.
“The business is situated directly across from The Queen's Hall which is a popular live entertainment and festival venue,” Cornerstone said. “The Festival Theatre is also a short stroll from the property.
“There is a wide range of complimentary catering, retail and hospitality businesses in this part of the city as well as a wide demographic of residential dwellings both privately owned and student accommodation.
“Popular locations in Edinburgh such as Princes Street, Meadows, Grassmarket, Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park are all located within 15 minutes’ walk from the property.
“Edinburgh continues to be a hugely popular destination for visitors from all over the world with its fascinating history and excellent location as a base for visiting the remainder of the country.”
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said: “Cornerstone Business Agents are delighted to have secured another exciting operator for Edinburgh's South Side. This is our fourth sale on the street in the last six months.
“We are equally delighted to have acted very swiftly for our clients and achieving a price over asking.”
Cornerstone did not disclose the value of the deal, but the property was earlier advertised at a £70,000 premium and £20,000 a hear rent.
