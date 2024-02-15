It said that “another exciting operator” has leased what was a well-established restaurant that went on the market late last year.

The business has an “excellent high profile trading area close Edinburgh University, and high daily footfall in a busy locale”.

“The business is situated directly across from The Queen's Hall which is a popular live entertainment and festival venue,” Cornerstone said. “The Festival Theatre is also a short stroll from the property.

“There is a wide range of complimentary catering, retail and hospitality businesses in this part of the city as well as a wide demographic of residential dwellings both privately owned and student accommodation.

“Popular locations in Edinburgh such as Princes Street, Meadows, Grassmarket, Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park are all located within 15 minutes’ walk from the property.

“Edinburgh continues to be a hugely popular destination for visitors from all over the world with its fascinating history and excellent location as a base for visiting the remainder of the country.”

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said: “Cornerstone Business Agents are delighted to have secured another exciting operator for Edinburgh's South Side. This is our fourth sale on the street in the last six months.

“We are equally delighted to have acted very swiftly for our clients and achieving a price over asking.”

Cornerstone did not disclose the value of the deal, but the property was earlier advertised at a £70,000 premium and £20,000 a hear rent.

Scottish Gas profits surge as energy bill rules relaxed

British Gas, which trades as Scottish Gas in this country, has posted a 10-fold increase in profits after industry regulator Ofgem relaxed restrictions on how much money energy companies can make from their customers.

Operating profits at British Gas during the year to the end of December surged to £751 million, up from £75m in 2022, after Ofgem increased how much profit suppliers can claim from household bills to make up for costs incurred during the Covid pandemic.

UK in recession after bigger-than-expected year-end contraction

Britain’s economy slipped into a recession at the end of 2023 after output contracted by more than expected in the final three months, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, following a decline of 0.1% in the previous three months. It means that the economy entered a technical recession, as defined by two or more quarters in a row of falling GDP.