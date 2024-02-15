First Bus has launched a streetwear range in collaboration with Scottish creatives.
The limited-edition range has been created as part of a wider campaign from the Aberdeen-based transport group designed to encourage under 22-year-olds to explore their cities and surrounding areas using their free bus pass.
The streetwear collection, which includes a screen-printed t-shirt, a hand-stitched bucket hat and a sling bag, will be made available to young people later this month – for free - when it will ‘drop’ in Glasgow and Aberdeen this month.
The collection aims to connect with a younger audience by collaborating with Scottish creatives including artist Boiiing on the design and popular accessories brand Trakke to bring the vision to life.
It is the latest instalment in the leading bus operator’s ‘Free to Explore’ campaign, which has previously seen the creation of a ‘nursery grime’ music video and the installation of eye-catching wings murals across both Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Boiiing, who was inspired by the textile coverings of the bus seats, said: “I’d seen the ‘Free To Explore campaign’ before and thought it was an exciting, colourful and lively idea –similar to what I like to put across in my work.
“When I start a design, I never know where it’s going to take me and how others will see it. When starting the ‘Free To Explore’ project, I began playing around with the composition and adding shapes to make it quiet abstract.
“In doing so, it means the pattern is open to interpretation and will mean different things to different people, which is what the ‘Free To Explore’ campaign is about.”
Alec Farmer, founder of Scottish accessories brand Trakke, said: "We are proud to partner with First Bus in creating a sustainable and stylish bag for the 'Free to Explore' collection. Our dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability and expression aligns seamlessly with the values of this campaign."
Carolyn Harper, Senior Marketing Manager at First Bus added: “We know that a bus company launching a clothing range is an unexpected move.
“The ambition was to do something that would really stand out and connect with under 22’s and we’re very excited with the results of our latest collab. Grabbing their attention to highlight bus is the best way to explore their freedom!”
