Pictured: The Savoy Centre on Sauchiehall Street (Image: Newsquest)

Last year, the Glasgow Gannets TikTok food reviewers listed The Olive Tree as one of their 'favourite East Asian' restaurants in the city, alongside the likes of Maki and Ramen, Loon Fung and the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awarded, Ka Pao.

Following their recommendation, fellow foodie influencer Foodngems documented her visit to the 'casual and fuss free' food hall in January, sharing a glimpse of two separate menus available with dishes including wonton noodle soup or five spice braised beef flank.

The post has since received close to 10,000 likes on Instagram, with hundreds of comments from users all sharing their love for the 'unassuming' city centre eatery.

One said: "Always a favourite.

"No fuss, freshly cooked, generous portions and very affordable.

"Amazing."

Another added: "This is where I tried my first Chinese food.

"My granny would go to the Savoy Centre every Saturday and I'd get to go as a special treat when I was wee."

Last month, the Herald shared the story of another foodie hotspot in an unexpected location after a garden centre cafe received a series of rave reviews on social media.

The Coffee House at Homegrown Garden Centre in Gartcosh is dedicated to sourcing local ingredients for a sizeable menu that could rival any city centre restaurant and dishes including Orkney crab cakes, pulled beef bao buns and grazing boards.

Their brunch offering was described by one reviewer as 'to die for' while another questioned if their followers could 'believe these stunning dishes were from a garden centre?'.

