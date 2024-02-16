The high-end, two and three-bedroom lodges, which will be available to rent all year round, will be located close to a range of local attractions such as Finlaystone Country Estate, Gleddoch Golf and Spa Resort, Coast Bar and Restaurant, and Ingliston Hotel and Country Club.

The first visitors are expected this summer when the first six tranche of six lodges open.

River View Luxury Lodges is a venture led by Calum Melville, chief executive of Edison Capital, which will construct and install the lodges. Edison’s operations include the Est Kilbride headquartered Principal Building.

Mr Melville said: “It has been a long road getting to this point but now that we have all the planning permissions in place, we are looking forward to seeing our vision made a reality.

“The popularity of luxury self-catering lodges in Scotland over the last ten years is well-documented and West Ferry will offer not only a relaxing stay in an idyllic setting but is also readily accessible to a huge swathe of Scotland’s population, being just 10 minutes from the airport and 25 minutes from Glasgow city centre.

“Langbank is a lovely, friendly village with a fine golf course and a hospitality venue that attracts wedding guests and others all year round, so we anticipate that the local economy will be given a welcome economic boost by the River View Luxury Lodges and the steady number of visitors we hope to attract.

“In the wider area there’s something for everyone within a 30-minute drive including prestigious golf courses, fine dining, historical landmarks, and fantastic outdoor activities and scenery.”