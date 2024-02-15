As well as the new routes from Glasgow, this expansion involves an extended season to Vienna from Edinburgh Airport.

The airline and holiday company said: “Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate scheduled services and dedicated trips to Berlin from Glasgow Airport from November 29 to December 16, 2024. Two weekly services - Monday and Friday - will operate from the airport during this time, giving customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking a magical festive break to the German city.”

Jet2 added: “The good news does not stop there, as Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have also put Vienna on sale as a new Christmas market destination from Glasgow Airport, with twice-weekly services, [on] Thursday and Sunday, operating from November 28 to December 22, 2024.

“In addition to this, the companies have extended the Christmas markets season to Vienna from Edinburgh Airport for winter 2024/25 by introducing more festive flights and city breaks in December and January, in response to continued strong demand.”

Jet2 noted that additional services from December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025 had been put on sale, with up to two weekly services, on Thursday and Sunday, operating to Vienna from the airport during this time.

It observed that, as a result of this season extension, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks now had Christmas market flights and city breaks on sale from Edinburgh Airport to Vienna between November 21, 2024 and January 5, 2025.