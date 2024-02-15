Offers vary from venue to venue, with each location bringing "its own unique value" and "something to appeal to everyone", from Mother’s Day brunch at Duck & Waffle to a cocktail masterclass at the Hard Rock Café.

Pictured: The newly opened Rio Brazilian Steakhouse is participating in this year's campaign (Image: Supplied)

It's hoped that during the month of March Eat Out Edinburgh will encourage diners to explore a range of cuisines and try new restaurants for an accessible price while supporting the city’s vibrant hospitality sector.

Run by Essential Edinburgh, the campaign taking place throughout the capital’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID) returns this year after a successful two-week run in 2023.

Pictured: Ka Pao in Edinburgh's St James Quarter (Image: Supplied)

Emily Campbell Johnston, senior manager of Marketing & Communications, Essential Edinburgh, said: “The venues taking part in this year’s Eat Out Edinburgh have gone above and beyond to create really exciting offers for guests that will let Edinburgh locals, visitors and workers in the city centre experience some of the city’s best cuisine at an accessible price.

“The scope of this year’s campaign brings more venues than ever over a longer period of time for a massive celebration of Edinburgh’s unmatched food scene right in time for the Spring season to bring a renewed energy to the city.”

