Glasgow has been ranked as the top large city in Europe for its strategy to attract foreign direct investment.
Commenting on the research published today by fDi Intelligence, Glasgow City Council noted Glasgow had been “ranked…above Bilbao, Porto, Dusseldorf and Gothenburg for its approaches and ability to securing foreign investment”.
The local authority added that “Glasgow's partnerships between government, academia, businesses and the community and the hundreds of millions of pounds in funding secured over the past 18 months to advance the innovative sectors emerging across the city region” had been cited by fDi Intelligence, part of FT Group.
The council noted that, as well as the number-one spot for its foreign direct investment strategies in the European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024 research, Glasgow was also ranked fifth for connectivity and 10th for business friendliness.
The “large cities” category includes those with a population in excess of 500,000 and a wider urban region of more than one million.
In the “major cities” category, Barcelona was top for FDI strategy.
Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to see this recognition of the impact of the city government's economic policies, which have transformed Glasgow's approach to inward investment and put us in the top rank of European cities to attract high-quality jobs and generate growth all our citizens can share in.
"Recent years have seen the emergence of really significant sectors in tech, the green economy, the space industry, the creative economy, and advanced manufacturing - and these will all help to drive Glasgow's future growth and high-skilled jobs.”
She added: “Taken with our recent ranking as the world's 61st best city for global investment attractiveness, Glasgow can take real encouragement from how the world increasingly sees us."
The city council noted its Invest Glasgow team had helped attract overseas investment which had brought more than 6,000 jobs in the past five years, adding: “The team have helped to bring such investment from major companies such as Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Merck KGaA, Planet DDS and Spire Global to the city.”
It observed that a new investment strategy for Glasgow had been launched in autumn 2023, “responding to the changes in the investment landscape, impacted by Brexit and the pandemic”.
