A Glasgow street has been evacuated and cordoned off by police following an emergency incident this afternoon.
There was a heavy police presence and residents were forced to evacuate their homes after "suspicious items" were found at an address in Broomhill Drive at around 12.30pm on Thursday (February 15).
Members of the public were urged to avoid the area, which was sealed off with police tape.
Police Scotland released a statement at around 1pm which said: "As a precaution, Broomhill Drive between Dumbarton Road and Broomhill Avenue in Glasgow is closed after suspicious items were found within a property following a pre-planned search.
"Several homes have been evacuated and a cordon put in place. Please avoid the area at this time."
Among the emergency services present were a number of fire engines and hazmat support unit.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners at 12.27pm on Thursday, 15 February, at an incident on Broomhill Drive, Glasgow.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”
The council set up an emergency rest centre at Partick Burgh Hall for residents who had been forced to evacuate their homes due to the incident.
A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: "We have set up an emergency rest centre at Partick Burgh Hall for anyone evacuated from their home as a result of this incident.
“We will continue to liaise with Police and the Fire Service and will respond to any developments appropriately.”
No further information has been released about the nature of the suspicious items. According to the latest traffic reports, the road remained closed at the time of writing.
