A 35-year-old man who had been driving the van was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Both families of the deceased have been made aware.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault was not injured, according to officers.

Road policing inspector Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the A75 around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Emergency services attended the scene at about 6.20am and the road was closed for several hours for investigations.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and police are continuing their appeal for witnesses and any dash cam footage people might have recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0414 of February 13.