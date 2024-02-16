The majority of residents have now been allowed to return. However a small number of properties remain evacuated and a cordon is in place as a precaution, police said.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Glasgow City Council set up an emergency rest centre at nearby Partick Burgh Hall for residents who had been forced to evacuate their homes due to the incident.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said last night: "We have set up an emergency rest centre at Partick Burgh Hall for anyone evacuated from their home as a result of this incident.

“We will continue to liaise with Police and the Fire Service and will respond to any developments appropriately.”