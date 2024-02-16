The new Addressing Depopulation Fund will initially make £180,000 available initially to the three areas experiencing the biggest challenges.

Efforts will be made to bring more empty homes back into use.

A fund of up to £25 million, announced last year, will allow local authorities and registered social landlords to purchase properties in rural and island areas which can be rented directly or leased to employers to provide affordable homes for key workers.

Rural communities will no longer be designated "remote" by the Scottish Government, which said this entrenched the belief that people need to "get out to get on."

The action plan comes after The Herald's recent investigative series examining the reasons why areas of the Highlands and Islands are facing a "population emergency".

A report by Highland Council, following last year's census, warned that areas were being 'drained of people' with Kinlochleven, Mallaig and parts of Sutherland singled out.

There will be an emphasis on “local by default, national by agreement” with government acting as a "facilitator" for councils and agencies such as Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to address challenges in a manner "which best meets local needs".

The government said HIE had a "strong track record" in transformational regional projects including hydro schemes and the development at Dounreay.

Where possible, it will remove remaining barriers for people returning to cleared land.

The proposed Land Reform Bill will introduce new measures to regulate the market in large-scale landholdings, including the introduction of a Public Interest Test.

The Scottish Government said it recognised the historic impact of the Clearances and that many of the scars are still felt in communities but said restoring population profiles to historic levels was not achievable.

It will appoint a new community settlement officer in Inverclyde - which has experienced a 5.6% drop in its population - and extend funding for posts in Argyll and Bute, the Highlands, and Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Reciprocal visits have taken place between Scotland and Aragón in Spain, which has also experienced population decline.

The government said it will be reviewed when new sub-local authority data from Scotland’s Census 2022 becomes available in the Spring.

Local authorities will be required to "clearly demonstrate" that they have considered alternatives to school closures in rural areas.

More efforts will be made by the Crofting Commission to tackle absenteeism.

The Inverness and Highland City Region Deal, signed on 2017, committed funding of £315million over ten years to boost affordable housing and tourism and deliver transport improvements.

The government said the Deal's 12 projects will help rebalance the population of the Highlands, aiming to attract and retain an additional 1,500 young people, and create 1,125 direct jobs and a further 2,200 in construction.

It said two planned freeports will create "high-quality, well-paid new jobs".

The plan includes a commitment to develop both long-term solution and medium-term improvements to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The government said it would continue to advocate for a new rural visa pilot, modelled on immigration schemes in Canada.

The projected population change for Scotland is lower than the figure for the UK as a whole.

The population of the UK is projected to grow by 8.0% to mid-2045. If these projections are realised, Scotland’s share of the UK population would fall from 8.1% in mid-2020 to 7.6% by mid-2045.

Inverclyde and Na h-Eileanan Siar are the only councils projected to have more people leaving than arriving.

The government said it will continue to support the ‘Uist Repopulation Zone Action Plan’ based around five critical areas; housing, jobs, infrastructure, Gaelic, and skills. Husing projects in north west Sutherland will be advanced.

Dumfries and Galloway Council will receive £30,000 to research the causes of local population decline, to inform the development of future schemes.

Childcare is described as a "critical issue" in the plan. The government said there is the potential for a pilot project where people are trained to work with children and the elderly in a community where it is difficult to find enough staff for both types of roles.

Launching the plan at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, Migration Minister Emma Roddick said: “This plan cuts right across government – in policy areas including housing, healthcare, transport and education – to help deliver solutions that address the needs of individual areas.

“Local leaders, councils and organisations are the people who know their communities best – that’s why this plan commits to channelling community expertise and backing a range of local-led initiatives.

"This will not only benefit the places leading these projects, but could also generate learnings that can be applied elsewhere."