Scottish Labour’s top official has angrily denied the party has ever been a ‘branch office’ of London.
General Secretary John Paul McHugh launched into a fiery defence of Scottish Labour as he addressed delegates at the start of its conference in Glasgow.
“Branch office? Not then, not now and not ever,” he said.
Former Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont coined the phrase when she stood down in 2014 after tense relations with the UK party, then led by Ed Miliband.
READ MORE: Scottish Labour candidate Maureen Burke under fire for cruise clash
Announcing her resignation, she said: “The Labour Party must recognise that the Scottish party has to be autonomous and not just a branch office of a party based in London.”
The phrase was immediately seized upon by the SNP, who said it showed only they could be trusted to speak up for Scotland as Labour would always be beholden to its London HQ.
Speaking to Labour activists at the SEC, Mr McHugh insisted the Scottish and UK Labour parties were working together in sync on the election campaign.
He then reeled off a series of council by-election wins for Labour.
He said the campaign was “operating is operating that none of us have ever seen and our opponents know that only too well”.
He said: “Voters are seeing a different Labour party, a party that has changed politically, operationally, financially, and strategically.
“But our campaign will always be measured by what we do on the ground.
“And the more we do together the stronger that campaign will be.
“Now, conference, before I finish, let’s get one thing straight.
“Very often I hear this ‘branch office’ reference. Let me share my view.
“In the past year - Bellshill, Labour gain; East Kilbride, Labour gain; Livingston, Labour gain; Motherwell, Labour gain. Branch office? Not then, not now, and not ever.”
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar downplays ceasefire differences with Keir Starmer
Scottish leader Anas Sarwar is due to give his keynote speech this afternoon.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here