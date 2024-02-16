The SNP government has been accused of "badging up existing work" as a plan to tackle the population crisis in rural areas including the Highlands and Islands.
The Liberal Democrats said the 83-point strategy, published today, contained very little that was new and "massively undersells" the scale of the challenge.
Labour agreed, saying the plan underlined the importance of more jobs and housing and improved public services but with no commitment beyond previously announced policies.
Three areas that are “acutely" affected by depopulation - Highland, the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute - will share a fund of £180,000 to trial ways of retaining and attracting people to their communities.
The Herald's agenda-setting series - The New Highland Clearances - examined the challenges areas including Sutherland and West Lochaber are facing.
A report by Highland Council, following last year's census, warned that areas are being "drained of people".
Jamie Stone, Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “People who live in the Highlands and islands have been clear about what we need.
“That starts with improved roads, universal fast broadband and the provision of homes so that local people are not forced out of the area.
“Simply badging up the government’s existing work as a plan for the future and calling it a day massively undersells the scale of the challenge.”
Rhoda Grant, Labour MSP for the Highlands and Islands said she welcomed the delayed report which had "set out in black and white why people are leaving rural areas."
She said it was positive that additional funding would be made available to areas facing the most acute challenges but said the plan contained very little new information.
She said: "There is a host of already announced commitments and old policies, with a promise to further explore and engage with groups to find solutions.
"This was a missed opportunity to take action rather than further consultations and taskforces.
"The maxim they have used for this strategy is 'local by default, national by agreement’.
"Under SNP leadership we have seen consistent centralised decision-making.
‘Agreed by nationalists to the fault of locals’ would be a better motto to reflect the experience of those living in rural and island communities.
"More homes, jobs and services in rural communities is central to stemming depopulation. Having modern and fit-for purpose infrastructure is essential to attract families and businesses.
"This strategy sets out the importance of this yet does not make clear commitments on how to improve things beyond previously announced policies.
"For rural communities to have faith in this government, it is important now to turn the words into action: deliver not delay is the message."
The strategy was launched today in Fort William by Migration Minister Emma Roddick.
Responding to criticism, she said: "It does encapsulate existing work and makes sure that other ministers - which will be part of my job - are aware of the impact that policies within their portfolio have to tie in to addressing depopulation in the wider picture.
"Part of what I'll be doing is making sure they are keeping that in mind when making decisions on government spending and what the priorities should be but there are also a number of actions which are new and unique to the plan."
She said she recognised that £180,000 to support communities facing the most acute challenges might appear insubstantial but added: "That amount of money whilst small in the context of a local government's budget can make a huge difference when you look at specific drivers such as transport or childcare."
She said the plan was simply the next step in a journey to identify the drivers of depopulation.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald as part of our recent series Kate Forbes, SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch suggested splitting up Highland Council could help alleviate population challenges by "putting power closer to communities".
She said people needed access to "decent roads, decent hospitals and ferries that run" for areas to flourish.
