New homes in a landmark building in the Scottish capital are to be brought to the market for sale.
Square & Crescent will launch sales for its Royal Meadows development next month, which will comprise a mix of premium townhouses and apartments "carefully restored" in and around the former Royal Hospital for Children building.
Described by the developer as "one of Edinburgh’s best-known buildings occupying an outstanding location" on the edge of The Meadows, the development will include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses and four and five-bedroom townhouses.
The homes sit on a four-acre site opposite The Meadows park area, and lie between Sciennes Road and Rillbank Crescent.
Euan Marshall, co-founder and joint managing director, said: “We’ve recognised from day one that taking on a building that has so much history and profile is a major responsibility, and one that our team has embraced.
“To get to this stage has taken a huge amount of craftsmanship, but the result is homes that will be beautiful and characterful at a location that will offer buyers the very best of Edinburgh.
“We’re really thrilled to be able to bring the first homes to market in the coming weeks.”
The Royal Meadows sales suite is set to open next month, with phase one including the sales launch of 22 properties from a one-bedroom apartment to a five-bedroom three storey townhouse. Construction on the residential development is set to be fully completed in around two years.
The premium residential developer also recently announced a charity partnership with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, whid had its former headquarters is one of the buildings being converted as part of the major Royal Meadows development.
Simon Cook, co-founder and joint managing director said: “We appreciate that the hospital building itself means a lot of different things to a lot of different people and that’s why it’s important for us to carefully restore it as we respect its history and look to do the building justice.
“This important milestone marks a major chapter in the development timeline. It won’t be long until people can enjoy their new homes at Royal Meadows.”
