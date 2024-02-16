Described by the developer as "one of Edinburgh’s best-known buildings occupying an outstanding location" on the edge of The Meadows, the development will include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses and four and five-bedroom townhouses.

The homes sit on a four-acre site opposite The Meadows park area, and lie between Sciennes Road and Rillbank Crescent.

Euan Marshall, co-founder and joint managing director, said: “We’ve recognised from day one that taking on a building that has so much history and profile is a major responsibility, and one that our team has embraced.

“To get to this stage has taken a huge amount of craftsmanship, but the result is homes that will be beautiful and characterful at a location that will offer buyers the very best of Edinburgh.

“We’re really thrilled to be able to bring the first homes to market in the coming weeks.”

The Royal Meadows sales suite is set to open next month, with phase one including the sales launch of 22 properties from a one-bedroom apartment to a five-bedroom three storey townhouse. Construction on the residential development is set to be fully completed in around two years.

The premium residential developer also recently announced a charity partnership with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, whid had its former headquarters is one of the buildings being converted as part of the major Royal Meadows development.

Simon Cook, co-founder and joint managing director said: “We appreciate that the hospital building itself means a lot of different things to a lot of different people and that’s why it’s important for us to carefully restore it as we respect its history and look to do the building justice.

“This important milestone marks a major chapter in the development timeline. It won’t be long until people can enjoy their new homes at Royal Meadows.”

Royal Bank of Scotland owner reveals new chief after Farage scandal

Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group surged nearly 5% this morning after annual profits beat City forecasts and interim head Paul Thwaite was confirmed as its permanent chief executive.

The state-backed lender reported an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2 billion for 2023, up 20% on the year before and ahead of the £6bn expected. Profits for the fourth quarter dipped to £1.26bn from £1.43bn in the corresponding period in 2022, which was broadly in line with forecasts.

Remote Scottish bunkhouse named best in Britain

An off-the-grid youth hostel inaccessible to cars on the edge of Rannoch Moor has been crowned the UK’s Bunkhouse of the Year.

Loch Ossian Hostel, on the shore of the loch which gives it its name, can only be accessed by foot or bike and guests are advised to leave their cars at home. It was named as the best in Britain by The Great Outdoors Magazine Reader Awards 2024 (TGO Awards).