A statement shared on social media read: "Scamp is closing.

"We’ll be closing our doors for the last time on the January 22, but we can’t wait to share our exciting future plans with you very soon."

Pictured: Tacos will be handcrafted at La Masa and filled with fresh seasonal produce (Image: Supplied)

READ MORE: The 'hidden gem' restaurant serving authentic Chinese food in a Scots shopping centre

This week, it has been announced that a new restaurant and bar will open in the city centre unit, serving a menu of hand crafted tacos, barbacoa dishes, snacks, sides, and desserts under the name of La Masa.

Executive Chef Martin Connor said ahead of the launch on Wednesday, February 21: "We take pride in crafting each taco by hand and using the freshest seasonal produce available.

“Our dedication to quality and authenticity shines through in every dish we serve."

Pictured: A cocktail list at La Masa delivers a 'modern take on Agave spirits' (Image: Supplied)

READ MORE: Award-winning Scottish restaurant team prepares to open new cocktail bar

La Masa will deliver a 'modern take on Agave spirits' with a cocktail menu that showcases a variety of both tequila and mezcal.

The bar team will specialise in Margaritas, with a range of flavours including chilli, melon, and pineapple for those "craving the quintessential taste of Mexico".

La Masa will open at 26a Renfield Street on Wednesday, February 21.

For further updates find them on social media here.