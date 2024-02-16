A former Glasgow seafood restaurant space has been 'transformed' following a sudden closure earlier this year.
Last month, the Herald reported that Scamp would shut it's doors on January 22 after close to two years on the city's Renfield Street, with the promise of 'exciting plans' on the horizon
A statement shared on social media read: "Scamp is closing.
"We’ll be closing our doors for the last time on the January 22, but we can’t wait to share our exciting future plans with you very soon."
This week, it has been announced that a new restaurant and bar will open in the city centre unit, serving a menu of hand crafted tacos, barbacoa dishes, snacks, sides, and desserts under the name of La Masa.
Executive Chef Martin Connor said ahead of the launch on Wednesday, February 21: "We take pride in crafting each taco by hand and using the freshest seasonal produce available.
“Our dedication to quality and authenticity shines through in every dish we serve."
La Masa will deliver a 'modern take on Agave spirits' with a cocktail menu that showcases a variety of both tequila and mezcal.
The bar team will specialise in Margaritas, with a range of flavours including chilli, melon, and pineapple for those "craving the quintessential taste of Mexico".
La Masa will open at 26a Renfield Street on Wednesday, February 21.
For further updates find them on social media here.
