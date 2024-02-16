First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy will hold crucial discussions with local authority chiefs amid a row over the proposed council tax freeze and squeezed budgets.
It is understood that Mr Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, also the Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary, will hold an online meeting with the umbrella organisation for Scottish local councils, Cosla.
The talks come after Ms Robison told councils they will not receive a share of the £147 million allocated to local authorities if they follow through with an SNP pledge of a council tax freeze in the next financial year.
The funding is being offered to offset a 5% council tax increase, but amid squeezed budgets, many local authorities were anticipating hiking the charge above the 5% threshold.
Earlier this week, Ms Robison told the BBC it was “for councils to decide” if they accept the terms of the council tax freeze, warning “they can’t then have the money for those purposes if they decide to do otherwise.”
Ms Robison has stood by the budget settlement for councils, insisting it is “fair” in the context of what she claimed was a “real terms cut” in the Scottish Government budget from Westminster.
Last month, the Herald reported that council bosses were set to demand they are handed their share of the £147 million as well as be able to hike council tax by a capped amount.
Cosla later passed an official motion, putting that demand in writing.
Last week, Cosla agreed the freeze should be on a “voluntary basis” and that the £147 million should be offered to all local authorities who would still be able to raise council tax by up to 5%.
But Ms Robison wanted that Cosla wanting the freeze cash “plus a number of other asks”, wasn’t “a very reasonable negotiating position”.
She added: “We will continue to discuss with Cosla where there are areas of further compromise, but it has to be reasonable, it has to be fair to the rest of the public sector, it has to be fair to council tax-payers.”
Mr Yousaf announced a council tax freeze at the SNP party conference last October without consulting council leaders o their coalition partners in government, the Scottish Greens.
