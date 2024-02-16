A new £180,000 fund was announced for Highland, the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute - the three areas facing acute challenges - to develop pilot projects that aim to attract and retain more people. Dedicated funding will also be given to Dumfries and Galloway, which is facing similar problems.

However, there isn't much that is new in the lengthy document, a fact that was seized on by opposition politicians.

Most of the strategy reinforces existing commitments or aims including the establishment of a new rural working visa, dualling the A9 (although no mention of the A82's problems) and creating two new green ports as well as a commitment to build tens of thousands of new homes.

It does suggest that local authorities may be given more power to influence decisions for the benefit of their communities, although it does not detail how this might look and affirms that young people will be instrumental in shaping future policy.

Migration Minister Emma Roddick said the plan had been well received in Fort William, where it was launched, a town that is on the up but is still held back by housing shortages and has been waiting 20 years for a new hospital.

She acknowledged that much of it was not new but cemented what is already being done and says ministers in all areas of government will now be required to consider how new policies affect rural population growth.

She said the government is also waiting for additional census data at a sub-population level, which is expected in the Spring.

Commenting on the new strategy, a business source in the Highlands said: "The trouble is that it’s hard for any government to come up with new things."

"The debate has been running continuously in one form or another since before the Highlands and Islands Development Board (HIDB) was set un in 1965, and myriad reports, strategies and plans have been produced over the years.

"It does sometimes feel like being stuck in a perpetual Groundhog Day, but that is unfair – things do develop and evolve and our glasses are half full.

"While a lot more can undoubtedly be done to establish shared visions and galvanise everyone into pulling together to make them reality, the bottom line is that we need more – much, much more – investment in infrastructure (affordable accommodation, fit-for-purpose transport networks and digital connectivity, school, medical and other services, and so on).

"And we need it soon. The problem is to establish where the pounds will come from."