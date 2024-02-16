Shazad Khan, 50, faced charges under the Explosive Substances Act, the Firearms Act and Misuse of Drugs Act when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said on Friday morning that most of the evacuated residents have now been allowed to return home.

A council spokeswoman said: “Twenty-six residents visited our rest centre set up in Partick Burgh Hall last night. Three were provided with emergency accommodation whilst the others made alternative arrangements.

“An emergency rest centre will be set up at our Partick social work office – 35 Church Street – this morning where displaced residents will be supported by Health and Social Care Partnership officers.

“We will continue to liaise with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and will respond to any developments appropriately.”